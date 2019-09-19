Three easy ways to remove dry and dark skin on the elbows!
If You have dark elbows and it bothers You, then try these tricks!
These three simple ways to remove dry and dark skin on the elbows, which you can do yourself. The results will make You happy!
Turmeric with milk
This spice is the best friend for your skin, which will protect and moisturize it.
Procedure:
-Mix one tablespoon of turmeric powder and add some milk to make a thick paste.
-Apply the paste on your elbows and RUB it in well! Can leave on for 5 minutes!
-Rinse with soap and water
Olive oil and sugar
The perfect combination for moisturizing and skin peels that can be used anywhere on the body.
Procedure:
-Mix one tablespoon of olive oil and same amount of sugar
-Massage the skin with this mixture (approximately 5 minutes).
-Then, rinse skin with shower gel and water
Shea butter or coconut oil
when it comes to natural remedies for skin care that make your skin soft and hydrated — these 2 oils is a godsend!
-Every night before bed, massage the skin with Shea butter or coconut oil
-Leave the oil on the skin for the whole night!