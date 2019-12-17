Three festive gift to the new generation that can save America
If you are concerned that classical American values are not the same? The time something to do with it. Mark Rockefeller, co-founder and CEO of StreetShares startup that uses technology and social loyalty to improve financial services for the military and veterans, offers these Christmas holidays to make a gift to American entrepreneurship.
“Join me in buying gifts that inspire and prepare the next generation to become independent business owners and entrepreneurs”, — quotes the Rockefeller Fox News.
The creation of a new generation of entrepreneurs and business owners will strengthen American values. Here’s how it will happen.
First, studies show that business owners are open, pragmatic, and highly independent. What could be more American than that? A survey conducted in 2018 by the National Association of small business showed that business owners strongly consider myself a conservative in matters of taxes and the economy (66% of “conservative” vs. 19% “liberal”). Moreover, the defining characteristic of business owners is their independence.
Secondly, the same studies show that the United States reduce its position in the world in innovation. Despite the fact that Americans invented the airplane, mass production of automobiles, personal computers, Internet and iPhone, America lags behind.
Why? Government red tape is one of the parts. The other part: the US simply needs more entrepreneurs.
So, here are three gifts that can inspire your child or grandchild on innovation, creation and even start their own business.
1. Entrepreneurship training for children
It is a gift for the future. Most entrepreneurs, including Mark Rockefeller, was the moment of truth, when they realized that it is better to start your own company than work for someone else.
Up to this point, most entrepreneurs have never thought about owning a business as a career. No wonder so many business owners come from families where it was one or both parents. Regardless of whether you have a business or not, any parent or relative can inspire this moment of truth, showing the children that owning a business is an option and an excellent career path.
Among the gifts that encourages young people to become entrepreneurs, you can choose the Academy Kidpreneurs who has a blog with articles on a typical business ideas and ways to encourage creativity. Kidpreneur.org also offers books and kits for the study of entrepreneurship. For older children, an excellent resource is the Toolkit of the entrepreneur for a teenager.
2. Learned programming
It’s a gift for knowledge. Programming is the future. And possess the basic programming skills makes a young man an infinitely a good candidate for employment and lays the Foundation for future self-employment. According to Rockefeller, last week he was at a dinner with other tech startup founders. One CEO said that he pays the first-year programmers, particularly in specialties with high demand, the initial salary of $ 170,000. More importantly, a solid base in programming creates the Foundation for your child or grandchild, to enable them to start their own business in the future.
To give the opportunity, visit code.org the website of the nonprofit organization, which selects the programming courses for kids in your area. Many of these courses are fun based on video games or robotics, with which children are already playing. If you want to start very early view of the app Daisy the Dinosaur to teach children at the age of 4 years the basics of programming.
3. Travel and new experiences
This is a gift for time. Travel broadens our horizons and makes us curious, which is a key trait of the entrepreneur. Travel with your child or grandchild. But when you travel, not just passively visit places. Teach your child or grandchild how to define problems that require solutions.
As said Rockefeller, a few years ago he was walking around new York with 13-year-old relative. Amidst the chaos of a busy street in the centre of the city, he asked the young man: “do you See what people have difficulty? You may notice that seems broken or ineffective?” When he noticed problems (e.g., trash on the streets or the woman who dragged the heavy package), I asked him what services or invention can solve this problem.
So I think entrepreneurs. He didn’t know it, but I gave him a gift: think like an entrepreneur.
Entrepreneurs go through life seeking solutions to problems. The bigger the problem, the more value the entrepreneur can add to the world by creating a solution to this problem… and the more compensation will be given to the entrepreneur.
This is the beginning of a great idea, and this kind of thinking can be taught. It just requires a little practice.
Your holiday gifts can not only bring a smile to the face of the child, but also to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs. It’s great for them and good for America.
If you are lucky, you can inspire the next Elon musk, Peter Thiel or a bill gates that will not only help the country but can be a great pension plan!
This year, let’s inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs. With the holidays and Christmas.