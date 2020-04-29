Three fights of the Klitschko brothers entered the top 50 in the history of Boxing (video)
Three fights involving the Klitschko brothers entered the top 50 fights in the history of Boxing according to the version of TheTopTens website, which publishes ratings of various aspects of life.
However, only one of those matches ended with the victory of the Ukrainian boxer.
So, at the 21st position was lost to Wladimir Klitschko fight against the British Anthony Joshua.
Another British-Ukrainian confrontation was reflected on the 30-th place – the fight Vitali Klitschko vs Lennox Lewis, who also ended not in favor of the Ukrainian boxer. Note that due to the serious injuries (severe cuts) in the break between the 6th and 7th rounds the bout was stopped and awarded Lewis the victory by technical knockout. This match was the last in the career of Lennox.
The elder of the Klitschko brothers met up with another Brit – Derek Cooroy. This victory for Vitali fight took 34 th place.
And topped the hit parade “the Fight of the century” between undefeated at the time, Joe Frazier (26-0, 23 KO’s) and Muhammad Ali(31-0, 25 KOS), held on international women’s day, 1971 in new York city and ended in the first defeat of Ali in his professional career – all the judges were unanimous: 9-6, 11-4, 8-6 in favor of Fraser.
Top 10 fights in Boxing history:
- 1. Joe Frazier – Mohammed Ali
- 2. Arturo Gatti – Micky Ward
- 3. Joe Frazier – Muhammad Ali III. Thriller in Manila (or Manila grinder). In the history of Boxing, the game went down as one of the most brutal in the history of the heavyweight division. After the 14th round, the referee stopped the fight – Fraser, being blind in his left eye, almost didn’t see the right (the trainer showed three fingers and asked them to count, Frazier said “one”). At the same time, in his corner, Ali was asked to remove his gloves (“I’m very tired, get me the glove”) and, according to his doctor, on the 15th round to go could not. In whose favor would have ended the fight if coach Frazier Eddie Futch didn’t stop him, remains a question.
- 4. The Marvin Hagler Thomas Hearnes
- 5. Sandy Saddler – Willie PEP
- 6. Mike Tyson – Buster Douglas
- 7. Julio Cesar Chavez – Meldrick Taylor
- 8. Evander Holyfield – Mike Tyson
- 9. Diego Corrales – Jose Luis Castillo
- 10. Sugar Ray Leonard – Thomas Hearns
- 21. Anthony Joshua, Wladimir Klitschko
- 30. Lennox Lewis – Vitali Klitschko
- 34. Vitali Klitschko – Derek Chisora