Three generations of beauties: Cindy Crawford came out with her mother and daughter
Women’s organization Women’s Guild of Cedars-Sinai held a lunch in Beverly hills, guests of honor which was the family of Crawford. Three generations of lovely ladies lit up the red carpet with his appearance.
53-year-old Cindy Crawford has appeared in the company of his daughter Kaia Gerber and her mother Jennifer sue Crawford Moluf. All the attention of photographers, of course, was confined to a stellar family.
If the world-famous model Kaya and Cindy and then make a joint secular outputs, Jennifer sue Crawford Moluf almost never appeared in public. 6 Nov mom Cindy Crawford still decided to please the fans and joined her daughter and granddaughter.
Supermodel of the 1990s looked extremely happy and gently hugged his mother’s waist. Kaya smiled at the photographers and held her grandma’s hand.
For the event Cindy chose a mustard pencil skirt and black blouse with open shoulders, Kaya wore a light white dress with a deep neckline, and Jennifer sue — minimalistic MIDI emerald hue.