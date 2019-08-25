Three goals in 12 minutes: Shakhtar 40th time beat “Mariupol” in the championship of Ukraine (photo, video)
Sunday, August 25, in Kharkiv and Lviv were held two matches of the 5th round of the championship of Ukraine on football.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 6-th round
“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — “Mariupol” — 5:1 (Aunt, 8, 11, Moraes, 12, Tyson, 62, penalty, Marcos Antonio, 82 — Vakula, 78). Youth teams — 3:0.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Dodo, Khocholava, Matvienko (Cooper, 46), Ismaily, Stepanenko (Marcos Antonio, 46), Marlos (Dentinho, 65), Kovalenko, Aunt, Tyson, Moraes.
Karpaty (Lviv) — “Zarya” (Lugansk) — 0:1 (Budkovskyy, 58). Youth teams — 3:2.
At a meeting with the most convenient for its opponent in the championship of Ukraine “Mariupol” (39 wins and three draws in 42 games played before games) Shakhtar Donetsk has arrived in Kharkov without defender Kryvtsov and with only one striker Moraes (another striker miners Blanco Leshchuk has signed a contract for four years with the Turkish Antalyaspor).
Without its surprises and this time (the first and last time Mariupol claimed points on the field of Shakhtar 21 years ago!). Team Luis Castro, which after injury returned to the national team of Ukraine Kovalenko, in the miner’s Day and the day of the 150th anniversary of Donetsk embarrassingly easy for the 40th time won wards Alexander Babich.
Already on the 12th minute, a quick “double” Brazilian Aunt and 100th goal for the Ukrainian clubs Moraes Shakhtar was leading 3:0 and without any problems extended their unbeaten streak in the Ukrainian League to 34 matches. Note that the “miner” by the efforts of Tyson ended his nightmarish run of five missed penalties in a row, and another Brazilian Marcos Antonio scored his debut goal for the Donetsk club. Such cat and mouse performed by two representatives of the Donbass…
On 30 August after the draw in Monaco, the orange-blacks will learn their opponents in the Champions League group stage.
By the way, to warm-up before a meeting in Kharkiv, Shakhtar players were wearing shirts with words of support to his 22-year-old teammate Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, who, after injuries in the match against the “lions”, he underwent surgery in Barcelona and was out of action for six months.
Oleksandr Pikhalyonok after surgery in Barcelona
In these shirts came out for the match against “Mariupol” players “Shakhtar”
Directly from Barcelona, where last Thursday the team of Viktor Skripnik lost in the qualifying match of the Europa League local “Hispaniola”, arrived at the match with Karpaty Lviv Zorya. Last season, Lviv and Luhansk played each other twice and both games were stronger, “dawn (1:0 in Lviv and 2:1 in Zaporizhia).
Continued wards Skrypnyk their winning streak in the duel with the green-whites this time. Win “Dawn” brought in the second half the exact Budkovskiy a header after a corner. While his debut goal of the season 194-centimetre forward celebrated in style the ex-striker of Liverpool, Tottenham and England’s Peter Crouch — the robot.
Ahead of the return European Cup game against Espanyol in Zaporozhye (August 29) “dawn” in the tournament table Premier League, the second-third places with Desna.
The last match of the 4th round of the championship of Ukraine “Dnipro-1” — “Lviv” will be held on Monday, August 26.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 15 (5);
2. “Desna” — 10 (5);
3. Zarya — 10 (5);
4. “Dinamo” — 7 (4);
5. Vorskla — 7 (5);
6. Kolos — 7 (5);
7. Oleksandriya — 6 (5);
8. “Dnepr-1” — 5 (4);
9. “Mariupol” — 4 (4);
10. Karpaty — 4 (5);
11. Lions — 3 (4);
12. “Olympic” — 1 (5).
In 6-m round of the championship of Ukraine will play: “Desna” — “Karpaty” (August 30), “Dnepr-1” — “ear”, “Vorskla” — “Alexandria”, “Lviv” — “Mariupol” (31 August), Olimpik — Shakhtar, “dawn” — “Dynamo” (1 September).
.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
