Three good “no”: why we need to abandon fast food
Everyone knows that fast food causes cancer, obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. What harm can cause such food?
Recent studies have shown that regular consumption of fast food leads to the development of food Allergy. In the body of accumulated substances that provoke abnormal reactions that result in may develop food Allergy. This is especially dangerous for children. According to some experts, the popularity of fast food may explain the increased incidence of developing food allergies to middle age – even 20 years ago, such met seldom enough.
Fast food consumption contributes to premature aging of the brain. Here is the opposite – the damage to health from poor diet and lack of physical activity hit hardest by those who have already crossed the threshold of 35 years of age. At a younger age can save the brain from premature loss of cognitive functions – you need to establish a balanced diet and devote time to sports.
In addition, studies show that frequent fast food consumption reduces women’s fertility. Most lovers of fast food are overweight, which affects hormonal balance. Women who constantly eat fast food, have the risk of infertility is twice higher compared to those who try to give up such power.