THREE JUICE FOR COLON CLEANSE THAT REMOVES ALL HARMFUL ELEMENTS FROM YOUR DIGESTIVE SYSTEM
Incredibly helpful!
The intestine is the main contributor to store and control evacuation of fecal material and gas.
Here are a few ingredients that will help you clear all the harmful elements from your digestive system.
Ginger
Ginger is a delicious and colorful ingredient that has long been used to treat diseases “such as colds, nausea, arthritis, migraines and hypertension,” — said in Bode and Dong.
Lemons
Citrus fruits filled with vitamin C and have strong antioxidant properties. Lemons are a great digestive aid.
Apples
Fiber, found in apples, is essential for health and optimal effect on the digestive system.
Fiber affects the speed of digestion, absorption of nutrients and movement of waste products (stool) through the colon,” added the researchers.
Recipe colon cleanse
Ingredients:
- ½ Cup warm filtered water
- ½ Cup organic pure Apple juice
- 2 tablespoons fresh organic lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon organic ginger juice
- ½ Teaspoon sea salt
Preparation:
- Mix all the ingredients in the jar.
- Drink a large glass in the morning before eating or drinking anything else.
- Drink another two glasses, before and after lunch.
- Drink another two glasses in the evening around 6-7 hours.