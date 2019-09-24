Three main factors of cancer is called an oncologist
The main factors influencing the occurrence of cancer, are Smoking, alcohol consumption and human papilloma virus. This was told by the specialist oncologist Andrey Kaprin.
We must understand that approximately 15% — this is our genotype, and all the rest is our lifestyle, which we are, — said the expert.
According to him, this is proven by the world health organization.
Cancer can also be caused by chemical substances, e.g. asbestos or dyes, which are widely used in construction. In some cases, this contributes to excessive consumption of red meat.