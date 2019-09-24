Three main factors of cancer is called an oncologist

| September 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The main factors influencing the occurrence of cancer, are Smoking, alcohol consumption and human papilloma virus. This was told by the specialist oncologist Andrey Kaprin.

Три основных фактора развития рака назвал онколог

We must understand that approximately 15% — this is our genotype, and all the rest is our lifestyle, which we are, — said the expert.

According to him, this is proven by the world health organization.

Cancer can also be caused by chemical substances, e.g. asbestos or dyes, which are widely used in construction. In some cases, this contributes to excessive consumption of red meat.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr