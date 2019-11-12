Three main phenomena that can influence the beginning of cancer
As told by doctor Elena Malysheva, there are so-called phenomena-carcinogens.
According to her, a long stay in the sun can cause skin mutations that lead to cancerous tumors.
Skin cancer is the most common cancer, ranking first in incidence among all malignancies. There is a steady rise of this disease, in connection with what skin cancer called the “silent epidemic.” In the etiology of the disease is fundamental, intense and prolonged ultraviolet radiation from the sun.
Work at night is another phenomena with a carcinogenic effect, said Malyshev. According to her, the women of the night, most are diagnosed with breast cancer. Furthermore, the sleepless nights, breaking natural biorhythms, and provoke other types of tumors.
Another dangerous phenomenon in terms of the possible cancer Malysheva believes the infection of the bacterium Helicobacter pylori.
The international Agency for research on cancer (IARK) called it “a carcinogen of the first order”. Almost 75% of cases of gastric cancer in developed countries and 90 percent in the developing associated with H. pylori.