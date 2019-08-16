Three meters above the earth: a young driver lost control of the vehicle and flew away. VIDEO
The driver deprived of the rights after the time of the flight in a minivan for 10 pounds (3 meters) above the ground, was caught on video. The trick, which is more like a stunt, really was not intentional.
Ryan lamb, who in September last year, was 17 years old, was driving his minivan on the highway A11 in Hatboro, UK. When he accelerated to overtake another car, it went off the road just before the entrance to the roundabout, he obviously didn’t expect to see.
Can’t slow down in time and turn left, the driver went straight onto a curb, which, as a springboard, sent a silver minivan into the air.
The motorcyclist behind him, Andy dans, filmed the incident on a camera located on his helmet, although he missed the moment of landing.
“The roundabout is pretty bad. He just didn’t see what to do next, because of the speed,” said Daines.
Lamb, who at the time had only three months of driving experience, and his two passengers escaped with minor injuries. Now, however, he received a fine of about $ 500, 80 hours of community service and 12 months lost the rights.
“Your driving is below the expected level in literacy and security,” said judge Jim Agnew.