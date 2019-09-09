Three new iPhone and Apple Watch 5: has become known, will try to surprise fans of the company…
The annual fall Apple event in the Theatre of Steve jobs in Cupertino, where the company traditionally presents new models of iPhone smartphones and other devices, will be held today, September 10, at seven o’clock in the evening in Kiev. Such information is in the invitations sent out by the company, writes ixbt.com.
This year experts specializing in Apple products to expect from the American manufacturer of the three new smartphones, which, however, are slightly different from last year iPhoneXR, iPhoneXS and iPhoneXSMax.
This will probably be the smartphones with screen size 5.8 inches, 6.1 inches and 6.5 inches respectively. There are indications that the base model will be called simply iPhone 11, and two more expensive versions will get the names of the Pro and ProMax.
Changes in design should be expected, and the main novelty may be the camera in the smartphones line Rgoh may be three, for a more wide-angle photos.
11 iPhone (successor to iPhone XR) will be offered in three versions with 64, 128 and 256 GB of flash memory. Value, respectively, 750долларов, $ 800 and $ 900. A step above is iPhone 11 Pro, he also has three configurations: 128, 256 and 512 GB. Prices — $ 1,000, $ 1,100 and 1,200. The same options for memory and the top-end iPhone 11 Pro Max, but the price is higher: $ 1,100, $ 1,200 and $ 1,300, respectively.
About cameras knows that they will be a 12-megapixel (two at 11 and iPhone three iPhone iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max), in the top models of OLED screens with a diagonal of 5.8 and 6.5 inches, and the younger iPhone 11 received the IPS display diagonal of 6.1 inches.
According to analysts, smartphones will get the new A13 processor plus 2 GB of RAM (4 GB iPhone from the base 11 and 6 GB on the Pro and ProMax), as well as increased protection from moisture and dust.
Any idea what phones will be compatible with a stylus (it might hint at the name Pro, like the iPad). The company can also abandon Lighting connector in favor of USB-C, which is already equipped with tablets and laptops. a new line of smartphones, which added three models. Thus was demonstrated a 6.1-inch iPhone Xr with LCD display, 5.8-inch iPhone XS OLED display and a 6.5-inch iPhone Max XS OLED display.
