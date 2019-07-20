Three pairs of Zodiac signs that absolutely do not fit together
There are people who, well, just made for each other. They have a very good relationship. They marry, bear children, and all of them just fine. Such couples live in love, understanding and mutual support. However, there are those couples that just aren’t meant to be together. Constant disputes, quarrels and scandals. No conversation could be held without shouting. Astrologers claim that the reason for this is that a guy and a girl not suited to each other Zodiac signs. There are Zodiac pairs that are just not compatible, and favorable outcome of such a relationship are very rare. In order to avoid such troubles, you should check its compatibility with your favorite people.
What couples are the worst Zodiac signs?
Aries and Taurus
People who are born under the Zodiac sign Aries, prefer not to sit in one place. They are very strong-willed individual and I love life in motion and constant desire for something new. Taureans, on the contrary, like a measured and quiet life. They are very hard to carry out from their own comfort zone. Despite the enormous love in such a pair will always be a conflict of interest, and it is no good will not.
Capricorn and Gemini
Capricorns just can’t stand the noisy companies and large concentrations of people, where they hardly know anybody. Better for them in silence, to sit, to read, to think about something. Representatives of the Zodiac sign Gemini is very fickle. Sometimes they just need to break away and rush off somewhere, to a large environment and forget about all the thoughts. Capricorn and Gemini is absolutely not suitable for joint family.
Cancers and Aquarians
People who are born under the zodiac sign of Aquarius, very much appreciate their freedom. They just need personal space and time which they can devote to yourself and your friends. Cancers is not to their liking. They are very greedy in this sense and believe that if a person loves them, it must be only with them. The constant jealousy and suspicion from Cancers can simply destroy the relationship.