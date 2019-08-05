Three party leader of the country participated in the Vancouver pride (PHOTOS)

Loading...

On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who decided to take part in the annual pride parade Vancouver with his two political rivals, spoke about the importance of unity.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to Express their condolences to the victims of two mass shootings that resulted in Texas and Ohio over the weekend killed 29 people, and then he joined the leader of the NDP to Gamito Singh and green leader Elizabeth may on parade.

“It is so important that we all come together in such moments, said Trudeau told reporters. – We stand for human rights, for those who many not accept.”

He, Singh, and Mei were side by side a few blocks up almost at the head of the parade, surrounded by a crowd decked with multicolored beads and sequins. To Trudeau was also joined by his wife Sophie grégoire Trudeau and their children.

But despite the talk of unity, the Prime Minister could not help but took the opportunity to walk on the leader of the conservatives Andrew Shire, considered as his main opponent in the Federal election in October.

“It is a pity that there are still some party leaders wishing to take the post of Prime Minister, who decided to support those who are alien to tolerance, but not the LGBT community,” he said.

“I would like very much to Andrew Scheer was here today to pass this message to the children from rural areas, those children who suffer abuse, are experiencing difficulties, we support them all, but I’m here with the politicians who are ready for it.”

The Shire still did not participate in pride parades in the country, and its representative had previously stated that he had no such plans in the future. On Sunday, a representative of the Conservative party did not make any comments about it.

And may and Singh echoed Trudeau about the lack of the Shire, and the first said that pride celebrations are an expression of some of the basic of canadian values: compassion and unity.

“Conservatives weren’t here. Their total boycott of the pride parade is alarming. But I want to focus on the positive, ‘ said Mae. – This is not about partisanship. It is about who we are as a country.”

Singh added that when the leaders marching together for the Pride, this expression of solidarity with the canadian community of people with a different sexual orientation.

“But we must go further, and to ensure that such people are never infringed upon,” added he, pointing to the restrictions on blood donation from men who have sex with other men.

The NDP leader also promised national action plan to ban so-called conversion therapy for minors in Canada.

Late Sunday night, Trudeau had to turn to supporters at a liberal fundraiser in Surrey, for participation in which required a donation of $ 500.