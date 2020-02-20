Three players of “Leipzig” played a Champions League match in a children’s game set of the form (photo)
February 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Yesterday’s match of 1/8 final of the Champions League Tottenham – RB Leipzig (0:1) three players of the visiting team went into a regulation form.
Defender Lucas Klostermann, midfielder Christopher Nkunku and striker Timo Werner played the first 45 minutes in a monochrome t-shirts with sponsor logo on the chest, instead of full color like all the other players.
Usually for children’s sets of the game form the “Leipzig” logo of the same color.
It is noteworthy that in the second half, Christopher and Timo came in the usual t-shirts, Lucas stayed true to his primary choice.
The reason for this decision of players is not known.