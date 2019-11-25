Three powerful storms with rain and snow: how will the weather before thanksgiving
With the beginning of the week before thanksgiving a record number of travelers will face three powerful storms across the country that will increase holiday stress.
One storm hit the East Sunday, November 24, and has an impact on travel, another breaks out in the Midwest on Tuesday, November 26, and the third will travel through the West on Wednesday, November 27, writes CNN.
Although in the next few days the weather may change, here is the current forecast, which will help you better prepare for the trip to meet with the family.
Storms are continuing across the Eastern United States
Freezing rain and wet snow fell over parts of the northeast on Sunday, during the day giving way to snow in some areas.
In different cities in the East, a storm system brought heavy rain, from Philadelphia and new York to Boston in the near future it is expected heavy snowfall, which will pass through Northern New England and Northern Maine. Sunday around noon, heavy snowfall took place in the Philadelphia area.
Office in Portland, Maine, predicted up to 7 inches (about 18 cm) of snow in the area, until Monday there was a storm warning.
“The journey can be very difficult as heavy snow falls asleep roads, said the NWS in Portland. — Heavy, wet snow can also lead to falling tree limbs and scattered power outages”.
The national weather service reported that by Monday morning the rain in the northeast will stop, but the snow will stay.
On the West coast winter storm will spoil a holiday trip heavy snow in the Sierra.
In Sacramento, California, at elevations over 3,000 feet (914 meters) is expected to be 3 feet (about 90 cm) of snow, which will start on Tuesday evening. Warning about winter storms are there from Tuesday morning until late Thursday evening.
On Tuesday in southern California rain is possible.
The snow will cover the Midwest
Meteorological service said that over the weekend, the front moved East from the Pacific ocean to the Northern plains. By Monday the front were in the Upper Great lakes and the Midwest.
Tuesday’s expected snowfall from the Central plains to the Upper Great lakes. Snow is also possible Wednesday into the southern plains on Thursday in the North Central United States.
In Chicago the rain on Tuesday afternoon, and by evening he will change to snow which will end by Wednesday morning.
Parts of Wisconsin and Michigan to fall asleep to heavy snow on Tuesday and early Wednesday.
On average the temperature drops by 5-15 degrees. A large part of the Midwest will see on the thermometers highs around 40 degrees (4,4) thanksgiving, while precipitation is expected.
The busiest tourist season
It is expected that this year the number of tourists will be the second largest in the last 10 years. Projected increased flow of travelers on 1.6 million compared to the previous year, the majority of people go to the destination, due to lower gasoline prices.
Wednesday expected to be the largest tubes. In Atlanta, Los Angeles, new York, Boston, Houston and San Francisco may be traffic jams, more than 3 times higher than the usual.