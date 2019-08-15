Three products that help to avoid Alzheimer’s
The number of patients with Alzheimer’s is growing. Method of treatment of this disease does not exist, so doctors looking for not only medicine, but also effective prevention methods.
By eating certain foods, according to doctors, not only can improve brain function and memory, but also significantly reduce the risk of one of the most common forms of dementia – Alzheimer’s.
First of all, you need to regularly eat whole grain products. Cereal is very rich in beneficial trace elements, which positively affect the circulatory and nervous system. They contained phytosterols and vitamins prevent the occurrence of Alzheimer’s disease, accelerate the metabolism and improve brain function.
No less helpful are nuts. Vitamins and minerals contained in them, improve the condition of the blood vessels of the brain, strengthening them and making them more flexible. Reduced risk of oxygen starvation. And all of this is important for the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease.
Also, experts suggest regularly eat berries and fruit. Due to the large number of various vitamins and minerals vessels and purified the blood, prevents the risk of cholesterol plaques. By regular consumption of berries and fruits preserves the youthfulness of the cells.