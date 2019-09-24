Three reasons to eat honey every day
Nutritious and healthy delicacy, which are familiar to people for thousands of years, can help to deal with some health problems.
In the honey contains a lot of nutrients: b vitamins and vitamin C, minerals potassium, iron, magnesium, sodium, calcium, sulfur, chlorine, fructose, glucose, and proteins. It has a tonic properties, helps fight inflammation and regulate blood pressure.
You can choose honey according to your taste, but it should be a natural product, no added sugar, colorants and other unnecessary additives. It is best to buy honey in the apiary, there is the chance of getting a fake are much lower.
Regular use of honey will help to maintain cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of cancer – this product is very a lot of antioxidants.
Honey you can prepare a very healthy drink honey water. Just dissolve a tablespoon of honey in a glass of water. You can add a slice of lemon. This drink will love the taste, and will be a excellent means to aid digestion and immunity.
There is another interesting fact – the regular use of honey will help improve the appearance of your skin. This is due to the nutrients and cleansing effect, which has honey. Honey can be used for making homemade cosmetics.