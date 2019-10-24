Three scientifically proven ways to attract good luck
Probably everyone has noticed that some people are less lucky others. The cause of this phenomenon was discovered by psychology Professor from England, and found out how to become an over-achiever.
Unlike the lucky from the unlucky
Psychology Professor Richard Wiseman (Richard Wiseman) in Hertfordshire University, decided to find out what the difference is between self-proclaimed lucky and unlucky.
Thus, Wiseman the studies found that a high degree of extroversion are different lucky people. They smile twice as often and try to maintain with others eye contact. The scientist also believes that a happy opportunity help to attract exactly the communication and openness. But unlucky people on the contrary are prone to emotional instability, anxiety and negative emotions.
The Weisman conducted a series of interesting experiments. In order to determine the effect of anxiety on a person, the members of the first group he asked to look at moving the dot in the center of the computer screen. In the corners of the screen after some time, there is a large point, and they noticed almost all subjects. And people from the second group of scientist has offered a reward for the fact that they focus on the center point. In the second case, on other points did not pay attention, more than a third of the participants being under stress because of the desire to obtain money.
Thus, the experiment showed that despite the fact that anxiety helps us to focus on one task, she does not notice new opportunities.
This means that unlucky people miss chance due to the fact that for any one problem too worried. Lucky at that, on the contrary, open to new things.
In turn, Wiseman gave the newspaper the other participants of the experiment and asked them to count the photos in it. about two minutes this process took the unlucky, and lucky – just a few seconds. The fact is that already on the second page was written: “Stop to consider. In this paper 43 photo”. This inscription immediately saw lucky people, because they were more attentive.
It is noted that the lucky people Outlook on life more optimistic. Even if something goes the way they hoped, they are in a situation tend to look for the pros.
3 ways to attract good luck
Wiseman also decided to find out whether people get lucky, and asked the subjects to perform several exercises. 80% of participants after one month of research claimed to be happier, contented with his life and, most importantly, lucky.
Wiseman was asked to do the following:
1. Think wider
Because of the constant worries about whether you will reach your goal, you can miss opportunities. Be open to everything new, so the chances of pulling the winning ticket you will have more.
2. Treat life positively
To see in everything only the negative is not worth it. This attitude takes away vitality. Instead of something to complain about, be thankful that the worst didn’t happen.
3. Make this week something never done before
Undoubtedly, the routine can be tiring. If you are dealing every day with the same people, eating the same meals and perform the routine work, then try your life to diversify. Exit the comfort zone, the chances of hitting the jackpot increases.
“Yes, some of us are born with more privileges. However, one should not blame their failures on circumstances or other people. Take responsibility for your happiness,” stresses Wiseman.