Three servings of fish per week may reduce the risk of colon cancer by 12%
This is due to the reduction of inflammatory processes in the body. And inflammation in turn can cause tumors due to DNA damage.
Scientists from Oxford University found that eating fish three times a week reduces the risk of colon cancer. The study showed that receiving three or more servings of fish people are 12% less likely to have faced this disease, compared to those who ate only one serving. This applies to all fish species, but if the diet was only oily fish like trout or herring, in this case, the risk of cancer decreased by only 10%.
Recall that fish contains fatty acids that reduce inflammation in the body. And inflammation can cause cancer due to the negative impact on DNA that has been proven in previous studies. In addition, during inflammatory processes, cytokines are molecules that stimulate the growth of blood vessels that feed blood to the tumor. This study is another compelling argument for the inclusion of fish in your daily healthy diet.
With the increasing duration of human life a number of neoplastic diseases is growing. Cancer takes the second place in the list of mortality for patients after cardiovascular disease, And soon he will be able to go to first. However, the experts constantly remind us that up to 40% of cancer cases could be avoided if people give up Smoking, lose weight and switch to healthy food.