Three signs of the zodiac, which the Nov will make you cry from happiness
October is almost out. Judging by the weather, the Windows are already eagerly looking November. Most people do not expect any major changes in the last month of autumn, but their opinion is not accepted by astrologers.
Leo
The usual successful and self-confident, Lions in recent months, as if caught in some black hole. Failure follows failure, and any gaps in life cannot be seen. And not so hard I think the ground slightly lost confidence. And all thoughts of the lions focused on how to end the year not to lose all that is still left. And in the next year to try to start life with a clean slate.
However, November will dramatically change the stagnant plans of the lions. Things will suddenly start laditsya, family quarrels stop, and most importantly — the Lions suddenly remembers that he doesn’t have to bend to the world, and Vice versa. November will be so a good month for the zodiacal constellation, someone will not be able to hold back the tears. But few people will see. Lions don’t like to show weakness.
Sagittarius
For Sagittarius November will be the most prosperous month to deal with the backlog of personal problems, including those that have hurt for a long time. But a higher power again began to patronize the sign.
And now finally will be able to dot the “i”. In any case, this will get rid of the burden of the past which prevented to start a new relationship. And in any case, the archers will not be able to burn the last bridges where love can still be saved.
Fish
Fish in November, waiting for the tide most of this energy of happiness. Yes, at first, accustomed to the quiet and measured life, Fish be alarmed. But when you do, what prospects are waiting for some Fish in a career, and other personal happiness, they just can’t sit still. And, wiping away tears of happiness, rush into the abyss of this energy.