Three signs of the Zodiac, which wolf messing was named special
Wolf messing — a legendary personality. So legendary and so on until the end nothing and understood that even in the era of Stalin’s repressions came out of the water almost dry.
The film had a lot of talents that are beyond mere mortals. And besides, he was fond of astrology and predstatelstvom. And that’s what this sorcerer, as it became known to news Agency “Express news”, predicted the three signs of the Zodiac, which he identified special mark.
Libra
Messing was called Libra the sign of contradictions. According to the magician, it manage to get along symbols of equality and the desire for individual leadership, the desire to help others and selfishness.
Often selfish in Libra overcomes the feeling of comradeship. As he thought of the plan in achieving its objectives, the representatives of this Zodiac sign is able to manipulate people and even make them evil.
Why the Scales are so different? Messing said that the crooks born under the sign of Libra, was a bad map in the horoscope. And those that are born under a harmonious star, be calm and kind people who never do bad things to the people. But those and other very highly developed sense of intuition and foresight of the situation.
Aries
Messing believed that the Rams move the chains with his incredible temperament, which very few people manage to curb. And they tend to put on a mask, and give not because of who they really are.
To throw dust in the eyes they can easily, as well as to win over strangers. After all, I was convinced that Aries in the zodiacal constellation — the best speakers and excellent leaders. They tend to aspire to leadership, radiating crazy energy, which is often transmitted, even over long distances.
Aquarius
About Aquarius the seer said it was one of the most complex, multifaceted and poorly understood signs of the Zodiac. Messing assumed under this sign, the light may appear a lot of famous and talented personalities. And all because Aquarians see the world not as most humans.
They are able to see beautiful things even in the most seemingly ordinary details. While Aquarians always radiate a positive, and willing to share it with others. For this reason, energy vampires is with great pleasure seek intercourse with them.