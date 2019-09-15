Three simple advices on how to force the brain to “get involved”
Should the youth care about their health, including mental. Alzheimer’s is getting younger, and in 40 years a person may be at risk. A few tips that will help your brain become more active.
Solve examples using columns. Scientists said that the solution to math problems improves learning ability and memory, but only if you count on paper or in the mind, without a calculator. At the moment of decision tasks occur four processes: decoding of information planning (solver) and results result. Such stimulation of the brain extremely useful. The main thing — do it regularly, ideally every day.
Play chess. One of the key skills that chess is the ability to coherent thinking. Everything that happens on the Board, not an accident, and the win is given to those who can think through their moves, not just plays at random. This game improves concentration, develops intellectual abilities, teaches patience and endurance. It stimulates both hemispheres and activates the corpus callosum, which also connects them.
Scientists have found that the genius albert Einstein is largely due to the exceptional coordination of the right and left hemispheres.
Learn poetry. Working with rhyming trains the brain, in addition, it is an excellent memory training. The world of poems is special — it helps not only to expand horizons but also develops emotional intelligence.