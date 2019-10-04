Three stylish image of Natalie Portman in new York
Unlike most outspoken image of the actress at the premiere of fantastic pictures “Pale blue dot” in Los Angeles in late September, this week her images much chaste. A couple of days, Portman managed to get three in the lenses of photographers on the streets of the city.
Wednesday afternoon, 2 October, the lucky passers-by could be seen on the streets of Manhattan Natalie Portman. In a dress with a floral print and red sandals, the actress flying gait went for an interview in the Build Series. A distinct feature of the outfit of the actress became voluminous sleeves. The evening of the same day Natalie has had to go live Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, “Pale blue dot”. And again the same “rainbow” Dior handbag model Diorama, which Natalie does not leave for four years — an enviable constancy in the choice of accessory. And a little strange, given the cocktail chiffon dress black with translucent top.
A day later, October 3, Portman came to the shooting the morning show ABC’s Good Morning America in times square. Cool and rainy weather did not affect the choice of attire: Natalie chose a bright red dress with a simple cut just above the knee and black lace-up heels.