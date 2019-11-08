Three tails and five legs: scientists scanned the ancient Egyptian mummy of a cat and discovered the fraud
It turned out that when the mummy had done that, reacted to the process is not very responsible
Scientists often study the ancient Egyptian mummies, but most often it is the mummy of people. Animal mummies, which is also quite conserved and exhibited in museums and rarely come to researchers. But scanning of the mummy of a cat from the Museum of fine arts in Rennes, France, gave unexpected results, reports the Daily Mail.
It turned out that the creators of the mummy “faked”, and slipped into the folds of others remains: it turned out that the ancient Egyptian cat three tails and five legs, and they are all back, instead of the head is generally a coil of fabric.
Scientists believe that the fake mummy made for sale and hastily, and therefore treated the matter so unprofessional.
Cats were considered sacred animals were dedicated to the goddesses Bastet and Mafdet, after the death of them often treated with due reverence, and their mummies were even buried at a special cemetery in the city of Bubastis on, or given to the grieving owners.