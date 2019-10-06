Three unusual symptoms of heart attack in women
Scientists conducted a study and found three unusual symptom of heart attack in women. According to doctors, women often ignore them, in a timely manner without asking for help.
Members of the British Foundation heart health in new research work has found that women more often than men suffer from problems in the cardiovascular system. The overall rate of visits to doctors are men, but women often face the consequences of a heart attack, not being able to timely determine the level of risk. They cause physicians on average from 1 hrs 48 mins to 7 hours 12 minutes. This time with the opposite sex half as long. Experts advise women to seriously consider their health if they have pain is felt in the chest radiating to the left arm. You should also not ignore the emergent nausea, excessive sweating, dizziness and shortness of breath. Less obvious symptoms are excessive coughing turns into wheezing, and a feeling of anxiety similar to a panic attack.
Doctors note, special attention to the symptoms should be women who have additional risks of a heart attack. We are talking about diabetes, constantly high blood pressure and harmful habits.