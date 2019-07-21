Three ways to get to work with the Americans
Product Manager, two designers and a developer told me how he was in the US or started to work for American companies, why do they always do moving is a professional upgrade.
We decided to find out what motivates people to look for work in the States, talked to the cool kids — product Manager, designers and developers — and brought out three basic scenarios for how to get into the American company, writes Vc.ru with reference to 6designers.com.
1. To apply for a remote job for an American company
It does not require desperate solutions, urgent visa mess. If different, then the probability that the tested and proved their effectiveness of the employee will be invited to work in close collaboration with the team. In addition, this is an option for those who don’t want to be tied down to one place or those who failed to obtain a U.S. visa.
Nikita Zimin, Senior Designer at Fantasy (San Francisco, new York): “It’s not scary”
For almost two years now Nikita works in Fantasy, perhaps the most famous design Agency, and lives in Barcelona. Before ten years was engaged in the design started with the printing industry, worked as motion designer on TV RU.TV “Kommersant-TV”, where eventually he became involved interfaces.
In the largest Russian startup NPTV and freelancah much my skills and founded his own Studio, but quickly realized that good money only bring state projects, and the desire to do them was not. But there was a desire to feel global and not a local player. Because purposefully began to look for job options in leading foreign studios. Updated my portfolio and LinkedIn.
On the platform AngelList interested in each other, Nikita and the small Dutch Agency 100grams. The Agency liked the portfolio, they sent a letter and the test, and the next day got the assignment and immediately offered to start working.
In parallel with this work, Nikita negotiated with Fantasy, where they were open to remote jobs. He had a friend already working there, through which he responded to the vacancy. It didn’t give any preferences, but was greatly facilitated communication.
The portfolio has reviewed and suggested to perform a test, the results of which were adopted in the state. In large companies it is easier to get “through the back door”, because should sort out in the mind of colleagues and friends, settled into successful projects. Recommendations strongly help to expedite the recruitment process.
The main difference between working for an American company from previous experience the level of professionalism of colleagues.
The benefits of working in world renowned companies, by and large obvious, but everyone needs a last push. It is important to understand that it’s not scary.
For those who struggle with inner fear, Nikita gave the example of his colleague, who came to Fantasy with a very poor English. He always asked to explain, to translate the task, did not participate in the calls. At some point, it so happened that Nikita and the others were no longer able to help him, were transferred to another project, and he was left alone, without the support of Russian-speaking guys. Two months have passed and here it is already rewritten, and calls up with colleagues.
Nikita stresses that smoothly and quickly does not happen, you need to understand it. To the Dutch and Fantasy he had long prepared, had a lot of unsuccessful interviews, inadequate employers, often people were missing, did not answer. In such times, it may prevail self-doubt, because they do not understand the reasons for the refusal. Among these situations you have to maneuver and not to despair.
2. To get a job in the Russian office of American company
This option gives you the chance to be transferred to the us office or at least useful line in the CV, which will help to get a job in American company after.
Iskander Samerkhanov, full-stack developer at Reddit (San Francisco): “I thought, cool, let’s try it”
Iskander from Kazan, a year ago my wife moved to San Francisco. Works in Reddit and for friends leads telegram-channel iskan francisco about funny moments of life overseas. For example, as a summer corporate party Reddit “armed”, divided employees into two teams and staged in a shootout.
Even during his studies, Iskander began working at Akvelon is an American outsourcing company, which is developing software for Microsoft, T-Mobile, Disney, Starbucks, Reddit, etc. the Headquarters Akvelon is based in Bellevue (Washington), and offices in Kazan, Ivanovo, Yaroslavl and Kharkov. From classmate Iskander heard about Akvelon and the opportunity to go to work in the States, which had been provided by the company. Then he decided, “why not try”, and was replaced by a Russian company, where he worked on American Akvelon.
In his Akvelon implemented in existing remote projects without any interviews with the customers who at that time were all from Seattle, as for example, Microsoft. In parallel Iskander were preparing for eventual project transfer to the customer’s office in America: solved problems on algorithms, pumped the technical part — languages, technology, trained English.
After nine months, the company has appointed the first interview, one of which he passed. But on the client side is a bureaucratic difficulties and they turned the process. After that, another six months did not have any open positions, but had more time to prepare. A new interview appeared with Reddit, San Francisco.
3. To get into the American company directly
The recruitment process slow, have to spend a lot of nerves and probably money.
Anna Naumova, product Manager at blockchain startup BitClave (San Jose, CA): “You could say it was a dream of a husband I go to perform”
Anya moved to the US two years ago. Nine years her husband played the lottery and finally won — received a green card. Prior to this Anna worked at Classmates and Mail.Ru Group of ten years, the last three being in the position of product Manager. Never suffered the “American dream”, she always famously lived at home. In the States, she and her husband and daughter moved out ofer: ‘ve accumulated $20 thousand and went.
All your work here Anya found through a friend. She responded to hundreds of jobs, but, as practice shows, significantly increase the chances to be hired only referral program and Dating. First job in Boston in ridesharing application Fasten found by local standards very quickly — two months after the move. With the co-founder of Fasten team of Classmates was doing a project, even when Anna was working there.
Work in Bitclave found in a similar way: a year earlier in new York, in the accelerator Starta Anya met with the co-founder. To get into startups with Russian roots familiarity usually much easier than in the classical American Corporation: there’s a similar interview process, easy to use reference images to the candidate in Russian companies.
Husband Ani works QA (quality assurance) to Toast, a Boston — based development company for orders in the restaurant. He was looking for a job for almost a year was not engaged in networking, while English was at a lower level.
Anya advises to improve the English in Russia, and at least a year before moving it is better to go to the movies, podcasts, interviews, shows, media, and books in English only. In addition to classes with English speaking teacher, you can write or call any foreign support and discuss made-up problems. Anya drew special attention to this, because the main fault is that she is almost ready. Studied English on Skype, but once I arrived to the States I realized how not ready.
Here we have to compete with the local guys from Stanford. If English is bad, no other skills will not save (if it’s not Russian startup in the Valley). This distinguishes job search product Manager, developers, to the level of English which is not such high requirements.
From the point of view of career it’s like I slipped back. Worked in a top company on a cool project with an audience of millions, and began to work in small start-UPS. But often it is necessary to take a step back, then two forward, I believe it!
Evgeny Gushchin, brand designer at Siegel+Gale (San Francisco): “the Work you’re doing here is the very latest in products, technologies and management principles”
Eugene studied at the Higher school of Economics, another on the third course began to combine study with work of the assistant Dean. In this role, he served not only administrative work but also a lot of design — from icons to the presentations for various events that the University held constantly.
While studying in the magistracy received an offer from Gazprom, the company was engaged in the export and transportation of gas abroad. In the first months everything was fine, had a lot to learn. But soon the work became mindless and mechanical: negotiation, accounting, tracking. Paid very well, but it quickly became clear that everything is decided by power and influence, not talent and hard work.
Six months later, the question arose about what he really wanted to do. The answer did not have to invent the design. After work, he started to attend the courses, and in the remaining time reading books on design. One of them was the General Director of IDEO David Kelly’s “Change by Design”.
In the same book Jack read, what is the best program for designers was the program of the Academy of art University in San Francisco. A year later, he landed in San Francisco to get a master degree in graphic design.
Jack wanted to do creative work, solve complex problems, to make the world a better place. Because the question was not whether to go to study in the Academy or not, and how to do it. The master’s program at the Academy of arts was expensive — $56 thousand, but the family supported the idea and sold part of the property to cover the costs.
During his studies began working in a small design Studio, which also worked to start the business of online selling of designer posters. This work gave a very different experience and removed the need to frantically search for a place for employment after graduation from the magistracy: the rules of the student visa to seek employment in the specialty is given 90 days.
Brand Studio, Siegel+Gale itself contacted and asked Eugene in an interview. In addition to the online portfolio of the students going to a traditional portfolio in a physical form — the book works. They are all generally similar to each other and not much interest to the employer.
Jack approached the design portfolio creative took the time to get a decent result. It is sure such high quality “design artifact” — a big bonus when applying for a first job. And in his favor played the experience — he could tell about the real and not the student’s projects.
In addition, Siegel+Gale needed a hand because a contract was signed with Wells Fargo, 4ым largest Bank in the United States. Knowing this, when we are in the talks came about salary expectations, Jack allowed himself to be called a bold figure. The employer proposed a much smaller, what Eugene convincingly explained why he deserves the position of Senior Designer and a salary. Siegel+Gale has not responded for a week.
After had a hard time. When I want good money and a position partly in advance, then we need to work, and reaction to the result of the work the first time almost inevitably will be — “And we expect more.” My wife took more than six months, in order to prove to everyone that the company made the right choice. Now the job is quite comfortable, but at the end of the loud project with Wells Fargo Eugene considering a career change to do more UX and UI, rather than brand-design.
With regard to work and life in America in General, despite the multinational character of the Valley, feeling Zhenya, you’re still a stranger here: language, accent, lack of understanding of the cultural aspects — all this will not do.
Zhenya is sure that the work here is at least in order to see a completely different approach to work within the team communication that helps quickly together to cope with difficulties, everything is very transparent, there is no dominance hierarchy.
Here I found the combination of creative and analytical work, which is looking for. I can firmly say that I love going to work and doing what you’re doing; it makes me feel good. In the end, passion for design is the main thing that moves me forward.