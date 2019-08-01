Three-year-old girl was kidnapped, subjected to gang-raped and beheaded (video)
In the Indian state of Jharkhand had perpetrated the horrible crime. Three-year-old girl who, along with his mother slept on the platform of the train station, was kidnapped by a stranger man. The moment a child abduction was captured by surveillance cameras. Waking up and not finding the child, the mother rushed to the police.
The girl was subjected to gang raped, and then was strangled and beheaded. Police arrested the three men. Two of them confessed to the rape and murder. One of them, Rinku sahoo, (which was recorded by the cameras) previously served a prison sentence for kidnapping and attempted murder of the child in 2015, and only recently was released. Rinku (who himself is a father of three children) and his friend Kailash said that he raped the girl all day and strangled her because she wouldn’t stop crying. And then cut off her head and hid the body in a deserted place.
The third arrested, according to Daily Mail, was the roommate of the girl’s mother. The woman believes that he was involved in the kidnapping of her daughter. The police finds out, what his role in this case.
