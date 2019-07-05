‘Threw, caught and ate’: Florida gators ripped human body
In Florida in the lake, found a “badly decomposed” body. Witnesses told that they saw several alligators, which pulled it into input.
According to reports, the body was found in the mangroves of lake Maggiore in St. Petesburg around 8 a.m., July 4.
“We can do nothing yet to report regarding the sex, race or something else,” — said the press-Secretary of police of Saint Petesburg Yolanda Fernandez.
Residents of St. Petersburg Otis Crawford and his girlfriend Patricia Keyes said that he saw about 10 alligators, which dragged the body into the water. A couple was having Breakfast by the lake.
“I saw an alligator tore off a piece [of the body], tossed it into the air, caught and eaten. After that I had to get back in the car. I couldn’t look at it,” recalls Case.
Crawford said that he had heard the alligators. He managed to make a video of how the body got dragged down.
“I’m glad I noticed before the alligator dragged the body into the bushes, otherwise no one would have found out,” said Crawford.
The fire Department pulled a body from the lake.
At the time of this writing, police are still investigating the incident, but did not call it attack of the alligators.
“Currently we can’t call it attack of the alligators simply because around the body were alligators when we found it, and it’s a little complicated to access it,” said Fernandez.
