Thriller “the Double” with will Smith flops
October 27, 2019
Bad news
According to analysts, the fantastic action will not be able to recoup himself in the rent. The budget of the film amounted to $ 140 million, and another 100 million on marketing. At the moment the picture is not managed to raise 120 million dollars around the world.
Responsible for creating the Media project Skydance and Paramount Pictures was hoping to compensate for the failure of the film, its release in China, but there he only managed to collect 21 million in the first weekend.
The film is nowhere near the certificate is “fresh” on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.