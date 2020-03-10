Thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes: into the Central and Eastern United States are approaching severe storms
In the Central and Eastern United States is expected deterioration of weather in the mid-to late March, with the risk of severe lightning can cause destructive winds, heavy hail, and tornadoes. About it writes The Washington Post.
Under forecasts of weather forecasters, from the Eastern plains to parts of the valleys of the Tennessee and Mississippi possible surge of thunderstorm activity.
The storm is likely to continue in April, a month which usually is the beginning of the peak severe weather season, which lasts during may and June. In other words, in some areas there is the possibility of a long storm season.
The storm should begin March 16 and will focus on the Western part of the Tennessee valley, much of the lower Mississippi valley and Central and southern plains, especially East of highway 35.
Depending on weather conditions, the Western part of the Ohio valley may also be affected.
Repeated torrential rains associated with a hurricane may cause flooding concerns across the alley Dixie.
“It is expected that the flooding along major rivers across parts of the Southeast and lower Mississippi valley will continue at least until mid-March,” writes the Center for climate prediction.
When waiting for the storms?
The most active period, contributing to the intensification of the threat will be from about 16 to 23 March, followed by uncertainty. However, there are signs pointing to the probability of the continuation of the storm in April.
According to the National center of forecasting of storms in the National weather service in the coming days, also there is a slight risk.
“Based on the model consensus, there are two different period of serious threat — written by brad Pew Center climate prediction the National weather service. — Until March 13, and then again from 16 to 20 March.”
In addition, it is impossible to make specific predictions. It is worth noting that April, may and June are historically the most active month for significant severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes.
How are the storms?
For heavy storm requires two main components: the energy to lift in the atmosphere, obtained from a source of warm air, and the dynamics of wind required to rotate.
Once these two ingredients meet, the storms usually need a push for promotion. This trigger is usually an approaching mass of cold air.
To predict a single storm or specific severe weather phenomena more than seven to nine days it is impossible; only at shorter ranges of time, the forecaster can use small functions to determine the behavior of the storm.
Low pressure in the Western United States with a ridge of high pressure to the East will bring strong winds, pulling a strip of spring softness and moisture of the Gulf of Mexico to the North.
Meanwhile, cool the turret will jump out of an extensive area of low pressure located in the Rocky mountains. Any of these can cause their own wave of storms.
“It is expected that the increased risk of severe weather will shift slightly to the North of its typical location in March,” — said at the Center for climate prediction.
Willingness to storm
Of course, weather is changeable, prone to change. There is no way to know what are the accurate results or impact of storms, but according to the latest projections of Americans are waiting for a strong storm in the coming weeks.
But the forecast is a useful reminder to start developing a plan in case of storms, if you haven’t already.
Discussion of action plan in case of bad weather with the family is essential, as the purchase of a weather radio with battery back-up that can warn you about changes, even if mobile network is disabled.
