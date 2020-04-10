Thunderstorms, rain and snow: to the South and the North-East of the USA coming devastating storm
In the southern States such as Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, today, April 10, is expected cloudy weather, reports USA Today.
Thursday, April 9, to Texas hit severe storm. Near Adkins East of San Antonio, lightning struck the main gas line and blew it up, forcing some residents to leave their homes. The evening of 9 April in Texas were left without gas for more than 31 800 consumers.
“In the southern part of West Texas 10 APR expected showers and thunderstorms, which will increase as soon as Sunday, April 12, the storm system will move across the plains,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Michael Lesene.
Also on 10 April, in some parts of Northern New England a storm system may bring snow. Monday, April 13, likely to be a severe storm with snowfall, which will pass through Wisconsin and heading to Iowa.
It is known that the storm April 9 in the evening without light remained more than 285 600 houses, mainly in the States of Maine, Texas and Louisiana.
On the morning of 9 April, storm system, moving East, covering parts of Indiana and Arkansas, bringing with it strong wind, rain and hail across the Midwest.
In the city center, Mooresville, Central Indiana, the streets were strewn with bricks and debris. Possible tornado knocked down the second floor of the vacant building, according to The Mooresville Decatur-Times.
According to John Robinson, the chief of the fire Department in Mooresville, Indiana, residents were advised to stay at home because of the pandemic coronavirus. Because people will probably not put in danger during a storm.
“We have several small restaurants in the centre of the city, and they often full of people. Fortunately, due to a virus there was nobody there. Honestly, it’s kind of a blessing,” said Robinson WXIN-TV.
Also, due to storms there was a power cut from more than 100,000 consumers in Central and southern Indiana.
As the channel KAIT Jonesboro, in harrisburg, Arkansas, about 105 miles North-East of little Rock, was damaged more than 30 homes and two people were injured. It is likely that damage occurred due to tornadoes.
Snow in New England
According to AccuWeather, a strong snowstorm struck Maine and parts of Northern New England, began on Thursday, April 9, in the afternoon. Sleet has changed to snow when the temperature dropped.
“As with last winter, on the Isle of man and some areas of Eastern Canada will drop the bulk of the snow from this storm,” says AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff.
