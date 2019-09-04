Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Detective Sanchez Shocks Ridge
Of course, this is not the first time that Thomas’ name has been linked to Emma’s death. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) were the first to tell the dressmaker their suspicions. Xander even went so far as to check Thomas’ GPS system. The tracker placed Thomas at the scene of Emma’s accident at the time of her death. This was very suspicious because Thomas had claimed that he had used another route to get to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) at the time of Emma’s accident.
Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) also voiced her concerns to Ridge. When Ridge visited her in jail, she told him that she believes that Thomas caused Emma’s death. Ridge brushed off her suspicions and treated Flo with contempt. But now that Det. Sanchez confirms the same, he will need to revisit the issue with his son.
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will confront his son with Det. Sanchez’s evidence. He will demand some answers and this time it seems as if Thomas will tell him the truth. Ridge will be stunned as Thomas tells his dad how he ran Emma off the road. Will Ridge cover up his son’s crimes?
Loading…
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.