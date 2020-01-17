Tiago Silva has called Neymar “an idiot”
Thiago Silva and Neymar
Brazilian compatriots Tiago Silva and Neymar, as, in principle, and all the players, “Paris Saint Germain”, was in high spirits after winning the away match of Ligue 1 against Monaco (4:1).
On this occasion, Neymar was offered to the players on the plane to make a memorable selfie. They gladly agreed, but instead of a picture, the striker has recorded everything on video.
Silva apparently decided that Neymar makes the bra and asked Neymar: “So you shoot, you idiot?”, the players laughed.