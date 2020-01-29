Tickets from $49: the airline JetBlue holds a beneficial sale
The holidays have already passed and summer is still far away, but that is no reason to despair. The airline JetBlue offers to arrange unexpected cheap vacation. This writes Travel and Leisure.
JetBlue offers spring sale “Jet Away” on flights booked until Thursday, January 30. The promotion applies to flights from February 11 to April 29 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Rate applies to the lowest JetBlue fares — Basic Blue or Blue — depending on the route.
The promotion includes flights on routes such as Boston (mA) Washington (DC) for only $59, Los Angeles (CA) — new York (new York) for only $99, Chicago (Illinois) — Fort Lauderdale (FL) for only $49. Look at the JetBlue website to see all the vectors included in the action.
You can cancel your booking without penalty within 24 hours if you change your mind. And if you find a cheaper rate on a booking site different from JetBlue, the airline will refund you the difference.
