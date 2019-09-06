TIFF Toronto is trying to get Hollywood to hire canadian actors and Directors (PHOTO)

Loading...

Major celebrities from the film industry have arrived in town for the international film festival of Toronto (TIFF), and the first thing they saw was billboards calling to hire local talent.

Of course, Toronto is a famous center in the movie industry, some even call it North Hollywood.

However, all these shooting white trailers parked around town, usually intended for foreign stars. And the Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) wants to fix it, and therefore launched a campaign to remind Hollywood that Ontario of the order of 5,000 professionals, able to work both in front of the camera and on the other side of it.

Now, according to the Guild, many key positions (such as Directors, actors and designers) are occupied by people who arrived from California.

Electronic sign at terminal 1 and Terminal 3 at Pearson says: “Hey, MGM. Not sure that I should shoot my next film with specialists from Toronto? Ask Fox. And 4 Oscar’s “Forms of water”. MGM – Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, an American company specializing in the manufacture and rentals of film and video. A similar sign hanging outside and addressed to Warner Bros.

Two signs can be seen on the Gardiner Expressway, they said, “Hey, Hollywood. Make more with Toronto.”

The Guild explained that it was not trying to tell Hollywood something like “don’t hire people with whom you are comfortable to work”, and just trying to provoke the desire to look and to canadian professionals.

For example, the series “the handmaid’s Tale” (The Handmaid’s Tale) has a large staff of canadian officers and was shot in Cambridge, Hamilton and Toronto. And the Oscar winner film “water” consisted almost entirely of a team of Canadians and Mexicans. This reminded the producer of John. Miles Dale.

Actor Andy McQueen (from “the handmaid’s Tale”) stated that the casting Directors should look at the canadian talent just before take off in the city.

A campaign to draw attention to the talents of Ontario will last throughout TIFF from 5th to 15th September. The local community hopes that it will “attract the eye” of Hollywood.