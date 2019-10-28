Tiger woods repeated the record 54 years ago
Tiger Woods
American golfer tiger woods won the 82nd victory in the tournament and PGA Tour in Japan and repeated the record of 54-year-old, reports sportarena.com.
Thus, the 43-year-old athlete became the second golfer in history who was able to win 82 of the prestigious tournament. Woods equaled on this indicator with the legendary Sam Snida, which reached 82 wins in 1964.
Recall that the tiger performs in the Tour since 1996 and in his debut season won two tournaments.
On account of the woods 15 titles “the Grand slam”.
In recent years, woods has successfully undergone several operations on my spine and almost missed the entire season 2017. In addition, in August this year, the player had surgery on his left knee.
Recall tiger woods after 14-year hiatus won another Masters.