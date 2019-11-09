Tight pants and corset: Kim Kardashian posed gently in the arms of her husband
The couple together attended the award Innovator Awards in new York.
Star Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian again has pleased fans of the joint secular output.
Pair this time called for the award of the WSJ magazine Innovator Awards, which was held at the Museum of modern art in new York.
The stars are gently posed on the red carpet, exchanging adoring glances and hugging each other.
For its release, Kim chose a costume that consisted of a denim corset with full sleeves and trousers, which were the combination of leather and denim.