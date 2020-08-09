TikTok is not “leaking” information to Chinese authorities — the CIA
Photo: Getty
Trump demands to sell TikTok American company
However, the Chinese intelligence services do have the potential to intercept personal data of users of the video service and even to access their smartphones.
The intelligence of the American Central intelligence Agency did not find evidence that the Chinese authorities received user data video TikTok, the newspaper New York Times.
CIA analysts concluded that the Chinese intelligence services do have the potential to intercept personal data of users of the video service and even to access their smartphones. However, no evidence that this happened, no.
The White house has previously admitted that the US can zablokirovat, “to personal information fell into the hands of the Chinese Communists”.
Later, the President of the United States Donald trump has demanded to sell the video of the American company until September 15, threatening that otherwise it is “out of business”.
Trump 7 augustopolis Executive decreeo action against the social network TikTok, which has restovisio Chinese diplomats.
korrespondent.net