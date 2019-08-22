Tilan Blondo vacationed with her boyfriend in the Caribbean
In the summer when life on the catwalks of the world fades, models enjoy the ability to take pictures without makeup. Many of them have not yet returned from holidays, as evidenced by their Instagram page. 18-year-old fashion model Tilan Blondo their summer travel chose Saint barthélemy in the Caribbean.
The most beautiful girl in the world, became a world celebrity at the age of six, shares news on Instagram, where watching her 3 million followers. Recently, she showed them their apartment overlooking the ocean. Tilan in a red bathing suit posed in bath tub with flower petals.
She spends her vacation on St. Barts is not alone but with her boyfriend Milan Meritam. A novel model with the DJ began eight months ago, and since then, the paparazzi follow them. In April, the couple were spotted at the Coachella festival in West Hollywood.
What to model contracts, the Tila has partnered with L’oréal Paris, H&M, Dolce&Gabbana and other brands. Blondo also tries his hand in film. In 2014, she starred in the French film “Belle and Sebastian: the adventure continues” (Belle et Sébastien, l’aventure continue). The model said that she wants a role in American TV show.