Till Lindemann and Svetlana Loboda fought to the blood (video)
German-Swedish Duo Lindemann presented the video, which was filmed and bragged about Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda.
The clip appeared on the group channel on November 23. Comments musicians turned off.
In the clip, except for Tilla of Lindenmann, Pain leader Peter Tägtgren and Svetlana Loboda starred actor Peter Stormare.
Loboda in the clip starred as the beauty who works in a factory. She commits the misconduct, enters the office of the chief (Tilla of Lindenmann) who tries to rape her. But during the struggle Loboda breaks Lindenmann the head with an ashtray in the blood.
The end of this bloody story of love, look at the video.
Recall that, according to rumors, Lindemann is the father of one-year-old daughter Loboda. The singer does not deny, but not confirm this information. She stressed that the contract does not allow her to tell about the relationship with the Till, as well as about who the father of her child.
