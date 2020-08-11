Tim cook became a billionaire Korrespondent.net
Apple CEO became a billionaire
Apple CEO owns 0.02% shares of the company is a big part of his condition. Cook’s assets estimated on the basis of public information.
Tim cook, CEO of Apple Inc., became a billionaire. This is evidenced by the rating of the richest people in the world from Bloomberg on Tuesday, August 11.
“Cook has joined one of the most elite clubs of leaders who founded the company. His net worth exceeded 1 billion dollars”, — stated in the publication.
As the cook is for the most part, Apple shares, which he received during the work in the company since 1998 in the form of prizes. Now he has a little less than a million of Apple shares, or about 0.02% of the total number of securities. The cost is estimated at 375 million dollars. About $ 650 million cook earned in revenue from the sale of shares, dividends and other compensation.
Note that the assets of the cook assessed on the basis of public information. In 2015, he said he plans to give most of his money to charity. In this regard, as noted by Bloomberg, the assessment of its assets may be exaggerated, if cook made donations to a large amount, but did not report it.
