“Time and Glass” became the heroes of the new issue of XXL magazine

July 5, 2019

Nadia Dorofeeva shared risqué pictures in the company of his colleague Alexey Zavgorodniy.

The protagonists of the new issue of XXL magazine were the soloists of the group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva and Alex Zavgorodniy, reports storinka.com.ua. In his microblog wife of Vladimir Dantes shared images from the photoset for men’s gloss.

“About how we c @positiff see sexy photo shoot,” joked Nadia under one of the pictures.

