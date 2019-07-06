Time and Glass presented the second Studio album by
On Friday, July 5, they released their second Studio album, the popular Ukrainian band the pierces, which was named VISLOVO.
The album includes 14 songs including 11 original songs, two remixes and already familiar to the audience, the Duo Nadia Dorofeeva and MONATIK — “Deep“. Some of the tracks — VISLOVO, Balensiaga, “Dim”, “E-battle”, “Song person” — also familiar to fans and Glass.
“This is the album for fun, for people who are hunting for cool emotions and they know how to party for real, for groups, for couples and just music lovers. The basis of the album went to the irrepressible energy of absolute freedom Vislovo”-
talking about the album members Time and Glass.
Listen to the album Time and Glass — VISLOVO right now:
Recall, October 5, Time and Glass will perform at the sports Palace with his new show, the title track of which was the song VISLOVO.