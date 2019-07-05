“Time and Glass” released the long awaited album (video)
Popular group “Time and Glass”, which informed the video for the song VISLOVO, released a self-titled album. It includes 14 tracks, including the hits “E-Battle”, “Final credits”, “Song person”, “Dim” and feat. Nadia Dorofeeva and MONATIK “Deep…”, as well as new songs.
As the band says, this album is for fun parties, for people who are hunting for cool emotions and they know how to party for real, for groups, for couples and lovers…
The lyrics and music worked Potapov, Positive, Andrew Bloodless (DJ Bloodless), and the arrangements were done by soundproducer Vadim Lisitsa, Anton Krainov and Roman Katruk (MOZGI Studio/Studio FOXX).
“The album was created not because the year has been full of touring and filming. We were transferred to the Prime Minister several times, just haven’t had time to finalize the album. Developed non-standard for “Time and Glass” music puzzle is an experimental and very interesting. Every song from the new album, already my favorite” — said Nadya Dorofeeva.
All tracks album available for listening on YouTube.
“Time and Glass” will present a new album during a large-scale show on October 5 in Kyiv sports Palace.
