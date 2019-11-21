Time for ‘Trojan horse’: in the USA the Russian programmer was sentenced to prison
Given time served and good behavior, Creator of the “Trojan” will be released early next year. Protection said earlier that all of the charges, he faces up to 35 years of imprisonment, writes RBC.
Court for the southern district of new York was sentenced to four years imprisonment by Russian programmer Stanislaus Lisova, who in February pleaded guilty to creating the NeverQuest Trojan, which steals money from accounts in U.S. banks. Thus, as informs the Agency “RIA Novosti”, liberty foxes can come out early next year.
As explained to journalists the lawyer of the programmer Arkady Bukh, the court took into account good behaviour of the accused, and the fact that a few years he already spent in custody. Therefore, it is likely that next spring, the foxes will leave the prison and will be deported to Russia.
The verdict of the court, the programmer will also have to pay compensation to victims in the amount of $481 thousand, and to pay a fine.
Lisova arrested in Spain in January 2017 on the basis of Interpol warrants issued in the United States. In accordance with all the accusations leveled against the Russians, he faced up to 35 years in prison.
Over the next year, the protection of Lisova tried to prevent the extradition of a Russian citizen in the United States. The case went to the constitutional court of Spain, which rejected the request of advocates. 19 Jan 2018 programmer was sent to the United States.