Time horror: Angelina Jolie appeared in public with children
Angelina Jolie was spotted with kids at extreme entertainment. The actress brought the twins Knox and Vivienne on a quest in the style of horror. Paparazzi caught angelina Jolie with the family at the exit of the Escape Hotel in Los Angeles. There, the artist came especially for the quest, inspired by the Golden age of Hollywood.
The essence of entertainment is that participants are encouraged to dive into the mysterious atmosphere of the hotel, where every room hides a secret. The organizers offer the adventure is not for the faint of heart: in the rooms, strange events occur, and the task of the participants to have time to complete the mission for an hour and escape.
Apparently, the 10-year-old Knox and Vivienne not easily frightened. In any case, at the exit of the entertainment centre and on their faces was not a shadow of fear. Foreign media believe that Angelina this way in advance celebrated the birthday of the twins, which “descend” in a couple of days. The actress, who escaped last week from the hospital is very busy filming a new project in Mexico. Apparently, she especially spent time with the children to a birthday they don’t feel “deprived” attention.
By the way, recently paparazzi managed to take pictures of one of the scenes of the film “Those who wish me dead”, where Jolie plays a major role. The actress starred in blood-smeared shirt, performing extreme stunts. Interestingly, ex-husband of Angelina — brad pitt recently said it will gradually reduce the work in the movie.