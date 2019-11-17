Time magazine named the major films of the decade
Time magazine has provided for review a list of the major movies of the last decade. The author of the ranking was made by Stephanie Zacharek, the main critic of the publication and the nominee of the prestigious in the world of literature Pulitzer prize.
Includes TOP ten films released in the period from 2010 to 2018 inclusive. Zacharek decided in favour of those projects that touch and force to think about important things. The championship went to the movie “somewhere” by the famous Director Sofia Coppola. The second was the documentary “Cave of forgotten dreams”, it is engaged in the creation of Werner Herzog. Three leaders closes the drama “Melancholia” from Lars von Trier.
Romance “Before midnight” was in fourth place, and five closes with the film “Phoenix”. Sixth position at the first “John Wick”, “Selma” was the seventh. Followed by “Moonlight”, then “the Lost city of Z,” and ends with the TOP 10 Roma.