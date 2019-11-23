“Time to change”: Zelensky hinted that he is already tired of the new Verkhovna Rada
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky believes that the Parliament of the ninth convocation can be changed. Reporters found that “FRaly”, the corresponding statement he made during a conversation with the students-participants of all-Ukrainian forum “Ukraine is growing along with me” on November 20.
“Kids are smarter than adults, so sometimes I feel like a child with adults,” — said the head of state, stressing that it’s easier, “because you feel you walk the streets you know what’s going on, what are the trends and what should be the country.”
“It should be like you — fresh, “something fresh”: something new, something interesting, something worth living,” — said Zelensky. Thus, as reports “Ukrainian truth”, he appealed to “the girl Dasha,” which he called “representative in the Verkhovna Rada”: “Please Dasha, pull people like you in Parliament. Don’t tell anyone, but it is time to change these”.
Video of the event was published by the Office of the President of Ukraine on the official page in Facebook.