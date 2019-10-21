Time to make a wish: that night, the Ukrainians will be able to observe the peak of the meteor shower of orionid
In the night from 21 to 22 October, the inhabitants of the Earth will see the incredible Starfall. From midnight until dawn you can enjoy the meteor shower the orionids. These days, the meteors have different brightness and a special shimmer, fly often enough, you can see a flash every three to five minutes.
As the name implies celestial phenomena, radiant (conventional point-source meteors) is the constellation of Orion. Accordingly, it is best to observe shooting stars, when Orion’s Belt (three bright stars in the constellation) will be at a sufficient height above the horizon. Will contribute to the astronomical practices of the established warm weather and clear skies in most regions.
The source of the meteor shower orionids is Halley’s comet. The trace of the comet is clearly visible twice a year: in the second half of October (and this phenomenon is called ozonide), as well as in may, and this meteor shower is called the Aquarids.
Recall before the end of the year can be observed even a few threads of strong intensity: Leonids, Geminids and Ourside.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter