‘Time to pay’: Sanders has proposed a tax on billionaires during a pandemic

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders who claimed the nomination from the Democratic party of the United States in the presidential election of 2020, has proposed to introduce a 60 percent tax on the increase of wealth of billionaires during the time of the pandemic, writes “Voice of America”.

'Пора раскошелиться': Сандерс предложил налог на доходы миллиардеров во время пандемии

Photo: Shutterstock

Sanders suggests the use of the thus-obtained funds below during the year to pay the costs of Americans health, which are not covered by health insurance.

“The increase of wealth of billionaires during a pandemic: Jeff Bezos +$71 billion; the Walton family +$21 billion; mark Zuckerberg: +$38 billion by Entering a 60-cent tax increase 467 the wealth of billionaires, we can cover the direct costs of Americans health for a year,” he wrote on Twitter Sanders.

Photo: twitter.com/BernieSanders

Sanders also calculated how much you will have to pay in form of taxes wealthy Americans. The owner of Amazon Jeff Bezos had to make a one-time payment of $42.8 billion, Elon musk – $27.5 billion, Mark Zuckerberg – $22.8 billion.

“At a time of extreme economic pain and suffering in front of us appeared a fundamental choice, – quotes the words of the legislator-Democrat newspaper the Hill. – Can we continue to allow the rich to further enrich themselves at a time when all the other increasingly poorer. If we can tax the winnings of a handful of billionaires, to improve health and well-being of tens of millions of Americans?”

Offer Sanders supported the political campaign MoveOn.

“It’s about time the super-rich to fork out,” he wrote on Twitter the representatives of the organization.

Pandemic coronavirus in the United States accompanied by a significant reduction of the U.S. economy. According to the Department of Commerce, in the second quarter of 2020, the country’s GDP declined by almost 33%.

“The economic shock of April, may and June were more than three times sharper than the previous record of 10% in the 1958-th year – and almost 4 times worse than the worst quarter during the great depression,” notes the American edition of NPR.

